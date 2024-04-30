Jeff Bridges & Wife Susan Share Secret to Happy 48-Year Marriage (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Jeff Bridges was honored at the 49th Chaplin Award Gala in NYC with his wife Susan by his side.

“Extra” spoke with Jeff, who revealed the secret to their 48 years of marriage!

Jeff said, “Don’t get a divorce — that’s key. And meet all those ups and downs as kind of challenges and opportunities."

"Keep it fun," Susan added, and Jeff agreed, "Have as much fun as you can."

Jeff gushed that Susan being there “makes it all worthwhile.”

Susan was a proud wife, saying, “I think this is terrific. I think he deserves it, and he’s in very lovely company.”

As for receiving the Chaplin Award, Bridges said, “It’s hard to put into words, you know? I don’t remember so many of these things, you know, unless people bring them up, but I don’t think of myself as making as many movies as I have, and so to be recognized for my work is, you know, it’s spectacular.”

Is there a role in his career he holds dearest? Jeff admitted, “The Dude popped into my mind,” referring to his iconic work in 1998’s “The Big Lebowski.”