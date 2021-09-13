Jeff Bridges Gives Cancer and COVID Updates

Getty

Jeff Bridges is opening up about his battles with cancer and COVID in a new health update.

Back in October, Bridges announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma, but today he had some good news to share. “My cancer is in remission, the 9” x 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” he wrote on his website.

Now, the 71-year-old wants to get off of oxygen assistance and he’s making progress. His goal was to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding, and he did both that and the father-daughter dance without an oxygen tank!

On top of cancer, Bridges had the coronavirus, too, writing, “My COVID is in the rear view mirror.”

Jeff explained he’s double vaccinated, but the virus, “Kicked my ass pretty good.” Still, he’s “feeling much better now.”