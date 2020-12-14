Jeff Bridges Posts Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

Twitter

He announced his cancer diagnosis in October, and now Jeff Bridges is giving fans an update on how he’s doing.

Jeff shared a new photo on Twitter, revealing he shaved his head.

He wrote, “Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man.”

In the pic, the Oscar winner is all smiles as he relaxes on a balcony overlooking the ocean. His puppy, Monty, is cuddled up on his lap.

Bridges is battling lymphoma, and told fans in October, “As the Dude would say... New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

He later followed up with some reflections about the diagnosis, “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude & good old fashion love, & lots of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!”

Bridges continued, “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I'm realizing if I have s**t to share, now's the time.”