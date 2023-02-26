Kerry Washington Praises ‘GOAT’ Serena Williams at NAACP Image Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington stunned in Fendi at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards as she spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

The star posted a Black HerStory series on social media and shared the significance of being at the awards during Black History Month.

“The reality is a lot of us that are here tonight are Black history makers. We are in the moment of creating history every day in this industry, I am really proud to be a part of that but I am proud to celebrate the people who did it before us because they give us the courage.”

Melvin asked her if it hits different to be there tonight. She said, “I am so thrilled to be here mostly because I get to celebrate my dear friend Serena Williams. She is such a G, she is such a GOAT, she is just everything. I love her. She is a champion in everything she does so I am excited to get to shout her out tonight.”