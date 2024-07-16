Award Shows July 16, 2024
Emmy Nominations 2024: How to Watch the Livestream!
TV fans can watch the 76th Emmy Award nominations live!
The big announcement will take place at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on July 17, and you can tune in right here to watch.
Check out the livestream above to see “Veep” alum Tony Hale, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego reveal who is in the running this year.
Watch the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.