“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez celebrated with cake after receiving her first-ever Emmy acting nomination!

Selena wrote on Instagram, “I’m honored and insanely grateful for this,” adding of her character, “Thank you [‘Only Murders in the Building’] for giving me Mabel.”

The show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series, which makes Selena the most nominated Latina producer in Emmys history in the category for her work as EP on the Hulu hit.

Sofía Vergara is the first Latina to be nominated as Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for “Griselda,” and she took to Instagram to express her joy.

The star wrote, “I am incredibly grateful… Griselda was my first dramatic role ever and it took us 15 years to bring her to life.”

Plus, first-time Emmy nominee Naomi Watts posted her celebratory call with hubby Billy Crudup after they were both recognized, she for “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” and he for “The Morning Show.”

Watts shared a photo of herself on the phone, writing, “Sharing a congratulatory moment with the hubster.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Crudup’s co-star Mark Duplass, who is also competing for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Mark insisted, “There really is no competition because Billy wins all of these and he absolutely should win all of these. So we get to just go celebrate him, so it makes it easy.”

Melvin also spoke with “Fargo” star Lamorne Morris, who called getting nominated “surreal."

“True Detective: Night Country” actress Kali Reis told us of her nod for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, “I am numb, grateful, surprised.”

She and Lily Gladstone ("Under the Bridge") are now the first two Indigenous actresses nominated for acting Emmys.

“Baby Reindeer’s” Nava Mau cried tears of joy over her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination, telling us, “I didn’t stop crying for, like, 45 minutes. It was a very transformative day.”

“Fallout’s” Walton Goggins told us he was pinching himself over his nods, and “Abbott Elementary” actor William Stanford Davis called it “incredible” that his show received nine nominations.