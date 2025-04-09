Jennifer Lopez to Host American Music Awards!

American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her star power to the American Music Awards!

The singer was just announced as host and performer for this year’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas on Memorial Day. Fans can watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+.

Lopez shared the exciting news on Instagram with a promo, and the message, “Good things come in threes JLO. AMA. CBS. On 5.26.25”

This isn’t J.Lo’s first time emceeing the event — she served as host back in 2015.

Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions praised Jennifer in a statement, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer."