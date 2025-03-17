Getty Images

Conan O’Brien will return as the 2026 Oscars host!

The comedian will bring his signature humor back to the stage as he emcees the 98th Annual Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, on ABC.

Conan joked in a statement, “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as executive producers. They shared, “We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars. We can't wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year's nominees and the impact of film around the world.”

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang were “thrilled” to have the team back for 2026.

“This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way,” Kramer and Yang said. “Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray chatted with Conan on Oscars night, just after the 2025 ceremony.

He insisted you can’t let self-doubt creep in, saying, “You can't afford to have an, ‘I don't belong here moment.’ You just have to own it. If you don’t own it, you’ll get killed.”

O’Brien added, “I knew right away [to] just go out there and sort of just kick this thing.”

Conan is a five-time Emmy winner whose comedy career spans decades, with shows including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” “Conan,” and “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

He also worked as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”