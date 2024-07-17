Emmys 2024: ‘The Bear’ Makes History, Selena Gomez Gets 1st Acting Nom

FX

“The Bear” is sizzlin’-hot again, racking up 23 nominations for the 2024 Emmys, the most ever for a comedy series!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are hoping to repeat last year’s big acting wins for Season 2.

Lionel Boyce joins Ebon in the supporting actor category and Liza Colon Zayas got a supporting actress nod, while Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk and Olivia Colman were recognized as guest stars.

The educators of “Abbott Elementary” will be facing off against those chefs. Quinta Brunson is nominated in the lead actress category, and she’s competing for her second win.

Her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph did a happy dance this morning when she found out about her actress nomination, while her and Tony Hale announced this year’s nominees.

It will be teacher versus principal as Ralph goes up against her co-star Janelle James in the supporting category.

Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett are two of the comedy legends going head-to-head in the supporting actress category, while Meryl’s “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Selena Gomez nabbed a lead actress nod, her first acting nomination.

Steve Martin and Martin Short also got lead actor nominations.

Over in the drama category it may be the final jewel for “The Crown”!

After six seasons, 87 nominations and 21 wins, will the Netflix sensation take home its third Emmy in the Outstanding Drama Series category?

Hot new series “Shōgun” could come nipping at the queen’s heels as the critics’ new favorite to defeat its enemy. And “The Morning Show,” nominated for 16 Emmys, hopes their top story will be their first-ever win for best drama.

“The Gilded Age,” “Slow Horses,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and two science fiction hits “Fallout” and “3 Body Problem” are also competing for the win.

“Shōgun” breakout star Anna Sawai will compete for Outstanding Lead Actress with “The Crown’s” Imelda Staunton and “Morning Show” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In the limited series categories, “Baby Reindeer” is up for 11 nominations including Outstanding Limited Series, and Lead Actor for series creator and star Richard Gadd. Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau will also face off in the supporting actress category.

And we can now officially call Sofía Vergara a drama queen, after her role as murderous crime boss in “Griselda.” As of today, she’s the first Latina actress to receive the Outstanding Leading Actress nod for a limited series.

She has some heavy hitters in her category too, including Oscar winners Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”) and Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”).