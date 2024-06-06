Woman Claims ‘Baby Reindeer’s’ Real-Life Alleged Stalker Terrorized Her Years Ago

Instagram/Netflix/Instagram

A lawyer is speaking out on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” alleging the woman who reportedly stalked “Baby Reindeer’s” Richard Gadd terrorized her, too.

Piers Morgan sat down with Laura Wray, who hired Fiona Harvey as a trainee at her firm. She claims Harvey lasted at the company for two weeks, but stalked and harassed her for around five years.

The interview comes as Fiona is suing Netflix for $170 million in damages and weeks after she appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” denying the way she was characterized on the show. In her lawsuit, she is accusing Netflix of defamation, emotional distress, negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.

Wray told Morgan she still feels “threatened” by Fiona today, after reports Fiona was looking to buy a home in a neighboring town.

“I do feel threatened, I always felt threatened by her because I never knew what she was capable of,” Laura explained.

Detailing what happened while Fiona worked for her firm, Laura said, “She was rude to staff. She shouted at people. She was inappropriate. She threw a book across the office and hit someone with it. She tried to follow a male member of the staff home. I was horrified.”

At one point, Laura claimed, “She just went completely crazy and started screaming at me, very similar to episode one in Richard Gadd’s show.”

The situation escalated, and Wray said she returned from a trip to London to find “grown adults in tears!” Wray said the staff was, “Terrified she was going to harm them. That was at the point where I was like, ‘I can take no more of this!’”

When Wray tried to fire her, Fiona told her “I’m not leaving” and “started shouting and screaming.” Eventually, Laura and another staff member had to “march her out of the office.”

After that, Fiona allegedly started leaving messages similar to the ones she sent Richard Gadd.

“Every day, I’d come into the office and the answer phone would be full of messages, all from her. All threatening, nasty… ‘I’ll get you. You are not going to get away with this.’”

Wray added, “She did this for nearly five years.”

The alleged harassment went beyond the messages. Harvey allegedly contacted other solicitors, disparaging Wray and her firm. When Wray attended classes at a university, she claims Fiona showed up, even though Harvey wasn’t enrolled.

Wray’s late husband was a Scottish politician, who also accused Harvey of targeting their family.

When Wray reported Fiona to the university, Fiona allegedly reported Wray and her husband for child abuse.

“She made five complaints to the social work department, eventually screaming at them down the phone demanding that my severely disabled son be taken into care,” Wray said.

At that point, Wray said “enough is enough” and she was able to get a one-year interim interdict, similar to a temporary restraining order in the U.S.

Laura said after that she didn’t hear from Fiona for 22 years, adding, “She disappeared,” calling it an “absolute relief.”

During Fiona’s appearance on the show, she claimed the Netflix show fabricated the facts, and that she was never convicted of past stalking.

While Wray’s case did make headlines, the lawyer confirmed that Harvey did not serve time, at least in her case.

As for whether she was fired from that law firm, Harvey insisted, “I walked. Her staff was really, really rude to me.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Piers after that interview. Did he believe everything Fiona had to say?