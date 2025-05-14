Getty Images

Cassie Ventura had to recall dark moments in her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs in her second day of testimony at his sex trafficking trial.

Ventura testified that Combs raped her in 2018 after a “closure conversation” about ending their 11-year relationship.

While their conversation was “nice” and “playful,” she said things turned once he dropped her off at her apartment.

She alleged, “I went inside. He came in and raped me on the living room floor. I remember crying and saying no. It was fast. His eyes were black; he wasn’t himself. It was like somebody taking something from you.”

Despite the alleged rape, Cassie told the jurors that they did get intimate one other time after that and it was consensual.

Ventura and Combs were together from 2007 to 2018.

Cassie also opened up about the mental toll of the relationship, even saying that she was suicidal years after the split.

She told the court, “I was spinning out. I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point.”

According to Ventura, she even tried to end her life in 2023, but her husband Alex Fine intervened.

She said, “I couldn’t take the pain I was in anymore and just tried to walk out the front door into traffic.”

Ventura told Fine, “You can do this without me; you don’t need me anymore.”