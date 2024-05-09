Twitter

On Thursday, Piers Morgan sat down with Fiona Harvey, who was outed and then came forward as the alleged real-life stalker that inspired the Netflix hit “Baby Reindeer.”

“Baby Reindeer” is inspired by Richard Gadd’s own experience with an alleged stalker. In the show, the stalker was named Martha, played by Jessica Gunning.

During the interview, Harvey slammed the show, calling it a “work of fiction.” She insisted, “He is lying and they [Netflix] are lying. They have billed it as a true story, so has he, and it’s not. It’s blatantly not.”

“There are two true facts in that [show]. His name is Richard Gadd, and he works as a jobbing barman on benefits, in the Hawley Arms,” Harvey argued.

Netflix maintains that the show is a “true story,” noting that the streamer took “every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved.”

Benjamin King, Netflix U.K.’s senior public policy director, told lawmakers at a U.K. Parliament hearing, “Ultimately, it’s obviously very difficult to control what viewers do, particularly in a world where everything is amplified by social media. I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story.”

Harvey denied sending excessive emails, Facebook messages, and text messages to Gadd, saying, “That's simply not true. If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they'd be doing how many a day? Lots," she said. "None of that's true. I don't think I sent him anything.”

When Morgan grilled her about the messages and emails, she said, “I think there may have been a couple of emails exchanged, but that was it. Just jokey banter emails."

Since the show has come out, Harvey claims that she has been subjected to death threats and random phone calls.

She said, “I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic. Some of the death threats have been really terrible online. People phoning me up. You know, it’s been absolutely horrendous.”

Harvey claims that she and Gadd only met “two or three times.”

When asked if she was ever in love with Gadd, Harvey answered, “I gave him the brush-off. He asked me to sleep with him with a big green spot in his face one day. I said, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m not interested.’ He asked me to sleep with him. He said would I like my curtains fixed? And I laughed and he said, ‘That’s a euphemism. You want me to come home with you?’ And I said, ‘I’ve got a boyfriend.’ I gave him the brush-off big-time, I think, you know, subtly so. But the bottom line is... No, I don’t fancy little boys without jobs. That sounds awful. That sounds really, really callous. But, you know.”

Harvey denied ever stalking Gadd or his parents or physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend. She said, “No, I don’t think he had a girlfriend. I think he’s, say, homosexual. But no, I have never been to his house or attacked any girlfriend or anything like that.”

She bashed Gadd, saying, “I think he's psychotic. And I think that anyone going along, being in that play and doing this to somebody, I find that behavior outrageous."

Harvey did admit to having six email addresses and four different phones. She explained, “I like to keep people on different phones and different emails.”

At the end of the interview, Harvey had a message for Gadd, saying, “Leave me alone, please. Get a life, get a proper job. I am horrified at what you've done."