‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley’s Advice to Nicola Coughlan for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Simone Ashley made an appearance at the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Simone, who is passing the torch to Nicola Coughlan as the next leading lady.

Ashley was excited for Penelope and Colin’s love story to take the focus in Season 3.

As for her advice for Nicola, Simone said, “My advice for her was I’m here for her as a friend if she ever needed anything… But honestly, as much as I was there to support, I was learning from her. She really inspires me.”

Ashley’s character Kate Sharma’s love story with Anthony Bridgerton was the focus of Season 2. Simone was “grateful” to be a major storyline in Season 2, saying, “It was a whirlwind.”

Simone teased where we find Kate and Anthony in Season 3 in their married life, saying, “I’m blushing… I think Season 2 is literally just scratching the surface of their love and now they’ve gone deep beneath the surface, and I think that’s a metaphor for life.”

Mona also spoke with Nicola, who discussed the support she got from Simone and Season 1 lead Phoebe Dynevor.

Nicola gushed, "Simon and Phoebe were both incredible. They are gracious and kind, and they led this show with just that, with grace and kindness. They both made it known to me, they were like, 'We're here if you need us.' They were just there, they were at the end of the phone. They've been so supportive, and I feel so grateful for that. And I'll be there for the next lady. I don't know her yet, but whoever she is, I'm on the end of the phone."