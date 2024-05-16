’90 Day’: Michael & Angela FaceTime Her Family Before Visa Interview (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak peek at the new episode of “90 Day: Happily Ever After?”

Angela and Michael FaceTime Angela’s family at home with positive vibes as they prepare for Michael’s interview for his spousal visa the following day.

Angela, however, confesses she is “nervous” explaining, “I am just praying that he is prepared.”

She shares, “Tomorrow’s outcome doesn’t just affect him and I it also affects all of my grandkids back in the States. They have been waiting just as long as us, seven years, for Papa Michael to come home.”

Turning to Michael, she says, “You better get that visa!” and he tells her, “I know.”

He goes on to say, “The first thing I want to do if I get to America is see the grandkids… my new family.”

Angela adds, “They are going to show him so much love. It might be a little overwhelming.”