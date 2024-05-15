HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are following up the success of “Flip or Flop” with a new HGTV show called “The Flip Off”!

The exes divorced in 2018 and both have since moved on, so it’s only fitting that Tarek’s wife Heather El Moussa and Christina’s husband Josh Hall will be joining them on the series.

According to a press release, the couples will compete in a “throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights.”

In a trailer for the show, Christina says, “I never thought I’d be doing this,” followed by Tarek declaring, “This is one of the defining moments of my life.”

As Heather joins Tarek, he can be heard saying, “I will do whatever it takes to win,” and as Josh joins Christina, she says, “Bring it on.”

Instagram

Christina and Heather already had fans talking this week when they posted an Instagram video poking fun at their similar looks.

Wearing matching outfits, Heather says, “Hi, I’m Christina,” and Christina says, “I’m Heather!”