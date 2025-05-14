Getty Images

In her second day of testimony, Cassie Ventura discussed her settlement with her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

The actual dollar amount wasn’t revealed until today.

Ventura testified that Diddy paid her $20 million to settle. When asked who paid, she answered, “Sean and his companies.”

As for why she was testifying despite the settlement, Cassie said, “I can't carry this anymore. What's wrong is wrong.”

Earlier in the day, Ventura testified about their violent relationship, which included alleged orgies termed “freak offs.”

The jurors were also shown sexually explicit material from the alleged freak offs.

Cassie identified herself and escorts in the images, which were taken from some of the alleged freak off videos.

Ventura was the one who provided the images from her phone to prosecutors.

The courtroom fell silent. One female juror was seen letting out a sigh and resting her hand on her chest as the material was placed in front of her.

A male juror was seen quickly looking away after seeing an image on the screen.

Another juror was observed writing something in his notepad after seeing the explicit material.

According to Cassie, she was physically injured by Diddy “too often” during the freak offs.

She went on, “Sean would put his hands on me, he would push me down... kick me.”

“There were other times, if we were having a bad time or if I was scared of him, uncomfortable, typically I would leave and go out the back of the hotel,” Ventura revealed about how she would handle the alleged physical violence amid the freak offs.

Cassie also opened up about the health issues that she suffered from the freak offs.

Ventura testified that due to the frequency of the freak offs, she suffered painful urinary tract infections and stomach problems.

She said, “I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs.”

Despite her health issues, she would still have to participate in the freak offs.

The freak offs left Ventura feeling “so tired, achy, dehydrated, not really eating too much.”

She added, “Emotionally, I felt empty, gross. Like I did a job.”

Ventura recounted how she decompressed after the freak offs, saying, “I had an addiction to opiates, so I would take pills to come down. I wanted to feel numb and not know what was going on in my mind.”