Getty Images

Cassie Ventura returned to the stand on Wednesday to testify in the sex trafficking trial against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During her testimony, she revealed how she would recover from freak offs, which she had previously testified was when they had “a sexual encounter with a third party,” oftentimes an escort.

Cassie told the court that after these freak offs, which could last days, they would go back to one of Diddy’s homes and get massages, an I.V. with fluids, and his personal chef would cook for them.

Ventura said she would sometimes take opiates so she could feel numb and escape.

The singer testified she often suffered painful urinary tract infections, saying, “Sometimes [the freak offs] were back-to-back. And I was doing the freak off with an infection… It just was a mess, really painful for a long time.”

She said the infections were “horrible,” adding that medications weren’t working.

Cassie and Diddy were together from 2007-2018.

According to Cassie’s Tuesday testimony, she was introduced to freak offs at the beginning of their relationship when she was 22.

She said, “In the first year of our relationship he proposed a sexual encounter he called voyeurism, a sexual encounter with a third party. I don’t remember how it came about. It entails hiring an escort and setting up so I can perform for Sean."

“It involved Sean watching me with another person, and he would direct us in what we were doing,” Ventura went on.

Later in her testimony, Cassie claimed, "It was his fantasy to direct it — what to say, how to act. I did that to speed the process along so I could get it done. I wanted it to be over and get to the other room where we could spend time alone."

She recalled, “My stomach churned, didn't have a concept of how that would be a turn-on, but I accepted the responsibility. I was confused, nervous, but also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy."

Cassie testified that "10 bottles of baby oil" were used during one freak off. She elaborated, "Sean wanted it heated, and he wanted it to be glistening, so we applied [it on our bodies] every five minutes."

Ventura discussed the fears of declining the freak offs, saying, “At some point, I felt I didn't have much of a choice. I didn't know what 'no' could turn into.”

She added, “I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all.”

Cassie got emotional while discussing the freak offs, telling the court, "I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated. I didn’t have the words to show how horrible I felt. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it."

Cassie claimed that she would face blackmail from Combs when she didn’t want to engage in sex acts, saying, “Over time, if I didn’t do it, materials... it would be hung over my head, or it would become public."

According to Ventura, some of the freak offs would last “for days on end, taking drugs and drinking, having sex with a stranger. They would be 36, 48, 72 hours. The longest one was four days."

Cassie testified that she used "marijuana, ketamine, mushrooms, whatever was the drug of choice at that point" to help her through the freak offs.

She admitted, "I couldn’t imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer."

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.