On Wednesday, the jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial were shown sexually explicit material from his alleged freak offs with his ex, Cassie Ventura.

To prevent people in the gallery from seeing the sensitive exhibits, privacy screens were added inside the court room and provided to each juror.

Cassie identified herself and escorts in the images, which were taken from some of the alleged freak off videos.

Ventura was the one who provided the images from her phone to prosecutors.

The courtroom fell silent. One female juror was seen letting out a sigh and resting her hand on her chest as the material was placed in front of her.

A male juror was seen quickly looking away after seeing an image on the screen.

Another juror was observed writing something in his notepad after seeing the explicit material.

It is the second day of testimony from Ventura detailed her allegedly abusive relationship with Combs, which included freak offs.

According to Cassie, she was physically injured by Diddy “too often” during the freak offs.

She went on, “Sean would put his hands on me, he would push me down... kick me.”

“There were other times, if we were having a bad time or if I was scared of him, uncomfortable, typically I would leave and go out the back of the hotel,” Ventura revealed about how she would handle with the alleged physical violence.

Cassie also opened up about the health issues that she suffered from the freak offs.

Ventura testified that due to the frequency of the freak offs, she suffered painful urinary tract infections and stomach problems.

She said, “I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs.”

Despite her health issues, she would still have to participate in the freak offs.

She said, “I got to the point where [Ciprofloxacin] didn’t work anymore. It was a mess.”

The freak offs left Ventura feeling “so tired, achy, dehydrated, not really eating too much.”

She added, “Emotionally, I felt empty, gross. Like I did a job.”

Ventura recounted how she decompressed after the freak offs, saying, “I had an addiction to opiates, so I would take pills to come down. I wanted to feel numb and not know what was going on in my mind.”

According to Cassie, she once overdosed on the drug GHB in the Hamptons, where she and Diddy were having a freak off with a male escort named Dave in 2013.

She testified, “I took GHB. I went into a ‘G hole’ and blacked out. I woke up nude in the shower. Dave and Sean were freaking out. I bugged out. It wasn't pretty.”

Despite blacking out, Cassie still engaged in a freak off.

In another part of her testimony, Ventura revealed her drug of choice for a freak off, saying, “Ketamine. Sean had it, it took time out of the 'freak off.’ That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."