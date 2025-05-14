Tom Cruise Takes Over Cannes with an Orchestra for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Getty Images

Tom Cruise doesn’t do small premieres!

A live orchestra played that famous “Mission: Impossible” music as he and the “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” cast arrived on those famous steps at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Tom greeted fans, signed autographs, and was in the middle of an all-star selfie!

A few Oscar winners were there, too: Halle Berry, Zoe Saldaña, and even his “Jerry Maguire” co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. made an appearance.

Inside, there was a standing ovation for Tom and the cast on the way to their seats at the packed screening.