Celebrity News May 14, 2025
Tom Cruise Takes Over Cannes with an Orchestra for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’
Tom Cruise doesn’t do small premieres!
A live orchestra played that famous “Mission: Impossible” music as he and the “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” cast arrived on those famous steps at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
Tom greeted fans, signed autographs, and was in the middle of an all-star selfie!
A few Oscar winners were there, too: Halle Berry, Zoe Saldaña, and even his “Jerry Maguire” co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. made an appearance.
Inside, there was a standing ovation for Tom and the cast on the way to their seats at the packed screening.
“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” hits theaters May 23.