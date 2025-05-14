Big Time Rush Singer James Maslow Engaged to GF Caitlin Spears

Getty Images

Big Time Rush singer James Maslow is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Caitlin Spears, proposing last week at Hotel Cetus in Cetara, Italy.

He told Us Weekly, “I wanted this moment to be 100 percent about Caitlin, so I booked a trip to the Amalfi Coast for just us, told (almost) nobody, and enlisted the help of a random hotel and a few other Italian strangers to pull off a pretty amazing and romantic moment, if I do say so myself.”

Spears was “so shocked” by Maslow’s surprise, saying, “It was truly a breathtaking moment and one of the most magical moments of my life. He did good… very good!”

The couple also took to Instagram to share their engagement photos.

James wrote, “Forever sounds good with you ❤️💍🥂.”

The news comes five years after they made it Instagram official.

In the summer of 2019, Caitlin shared her first post of James for his birthday, writing, “Happy 29 years of life to this boy 🎂 #happybirthday.”