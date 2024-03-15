Carol Burnett on Upcoming 91st Birthday & Plans to Keep Working! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The legendary Carol Burnett is starring in the new series “Palm Royale,” and she chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Matthew Hoffman at the L.A. premiere.

Carol said she is thrilled to be a part of the project, which is about a group of haves and have-nots in Florida high society.

“When they called me about doing it, I didn't even have to read a script,” she explained. “I said, ‘I'm in,’ because of who I would be working with, and that was it. And then I read the script and that was the icing on the cake."

When asked how she would be celebrating her upcoming 91st birthday on April 26, she said, “Well, I hope there's a second season, you know, then that'll keep me working, which I like. Yes, as long as I have fun, and that's what I want.”

Opening up about working on the show, she continued, “I always approach it as something new that I've never done before, so I'm just happy to be working and that I've got all my parts. I have my hips and my knees — and I think my brain — so as long as I can keep that up and work, then I want to work.”

Matthew commented, “Ricky Martin makes you a mean drink in this series. If he's making you a drink tonight, Carol Burnett, what is the drink of choice?” She revealed, “I like a cosmopolitan.”