‘The Bear’: Jeremy Allen White Says ‘No Promises’ for Carmy & Richie (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush at the Hollywood premiere of “The Bear” Season 3.

Billy told White he was giving a “Bing Crosby vibe” and Jeremy agreed, saying, “Oh, yeah, for sure. ‘White Christmas.’”

What about a Bing Crosby biopic? Jeremy teased, “Hey, if you got a script to show me, I'll read it, man.”

Bing aside, Jeremy was there to talk about “The Bear.”

The new episodes are dropping on FX and Hulu today at 6 p.m. PT, three hours ahead of schedule. White shared, “It's pretty amazing. It's so great. It’s so great, we did this the first season, the second season, it’s a beautiful thing… I'm excited. We've been working so hard pretty much this whole year on it, and so it feels really good to be close to letting it go.”

In the show, his character Carmy makes it out of the fridge where he was trapped at the end of Season 2 — but is there hope for him and girlfriend Claire?

Jeremy teased of Carmy, “I don't know if I reach her. I think about her a lot.”

He also talked about that fight between Carmy and Richie, sharing, “I think they have a lot of work to do. I think they're both very good at avoiding things, so there's no promises that'll be cleaned up with any speed.”

Billy asked about guest stars this season, but Jeremy insisted, “I can't tell you who is coming through. I can't do that.”

The actor also gushed over the show taking place in Chicago, saying, “It's a beautiful city. It's got a beautiful food scene. They've been so welcoming of us on the show. I’ve got a history with Chicago… It’s a beautiful city to be welcomed into. To be taken care of there is a beautiful thing, man.”

Plus, Jeremy shared his excitement about the possibility of Emmy nods for Season 2 of the show. Billy asked if he will be up early on nomination morning. Jeremy replied, “Yeah, of course. I'm excited for them. Yeah, all that stuff has been great and yeah, I'll be by my phone, sure.”