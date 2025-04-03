‘The White Lotus’: Top Fan Theories About Who Dies in Season 3 Finale

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Ahead of the Season 3 finale of “The White Lotus,” the big, looming questions are: Who dies? How do they die? And who’s the killer?

A new sneak peek has a lot of people thinking that somebody gets poisoned — maybe in a shake? — and that they’re probably a member of the really, really troubled Ratliff family.

“Extra” is breaking down more of the top fan theories about what will go down based on clues dropped in scenes by the show’s creator Mike White.

Some are speculating that Walton Goggins’ character Rick’s refusal to accept the welcome bracelet made of holy threads by Buddhist monks may let on that he’s the one who comes to an untimely end after confronting the man he thinks killed his father… or maybe that guy is his real father? That would be a real Darth Vader moment.

Talk of the “suicide tree” in the sneak peek, has some wondering of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon Ratliff may have slipped the forbidden fruit from the poisonous tree into his own drink because he can’t shake off his drunken, drugged-out, incestuous encounter with his little brother.

Others think Saxon’s wealthy father Tim (Jason Isaacs) or his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) might be the ones killed off because they couldn’t stand becoming poor after Tim’s business blows up.

Nobody wants it to be Natasha Rothwell’s character Belinda, whose son Zion finds the body floating in the water. She is, however, at risk of being killed by the villainous Greg after discovering his true identity as a man implicated in the death of his wife (Jennifer Coolidge, last season).

One thing is for sure — at least one characer is going out in a body bag!