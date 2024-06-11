Ayo Edebiri Jokingly Gives Wild ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Tease! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Ayo Edebiri at the L.A. premiere of “Inside Out 2.”

In the movie, Ayo plays Envy in the movie, and she revealed what makes her envious.

While life is pretty good for Ayo, she’s envious of “people who routinely go on vacations.”

Ayo also jokingly gave a wild tease for “The Bear” Season 3, saying, “Seeing Carmen get married, it’s all a dream sequence… The restaurant burns down in the first episode.”

We’ll have to tune in to see what actually happens!

On a serious note, she did direct an episode for the new season.

As for the fame and success, she said, “I’m very happy… I hope it comes from the work… I’m very blessed to get to do good work that I love with people who I really love and admire… That’s all that really matters to me.”