‘Sex/Life’ Co-Stars Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos Split (Report)

Getty Images

“Sex/Life” co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos have reportedly called it quits after five years of dating.

Sources told Page Six that they went their separate ways a few weeks ago.

According to insiders, Shahi was the one to initiate the split.

In 2020, Sarah and Adam met on the set of “Sex/Life,” in which they played love interests.

A year later, it was reported that they were a couple.

At the time, Shahi told People magazine, “When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

“Then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," Sarah went on. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

The pair had been public about their romance on social media, but their relationship didn’t make news until “Sex/Life” debuted.

In 2022, Sarah and Adam sparked marriage rumors after he was spotted wearing a band on his wedding ring while out with Sarah in Wollongong, Australia.

During the outing, Sarah kept her hands tucked into her sleeves, so it was hard to tell if she was rocking a wedding ring.