Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication

Getty

“The Sixth Sense” star Haley Joel Osment got into some trouble while staying in Mammoth Lakes, California.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Osment was arrested April 8 for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a ski resort in eastern California.

Osment was only in custody for a short time before being released. It is now up to the Mono County DA whether to prosecute Osment.

Sergeant Jason Heilman told People magazine, “He was booked and is no longer in custody.”

Osment hasn’t publicly commented on the arrest.

Twenty years ago, Osmont was arrested for misdemeanor drunk driving after he drove into a brick pillar while intoxicated.