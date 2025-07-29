Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Plans to Include Procession & Private Service

Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 and 76, and now the rocker’s funeral plans have been revealed.

The Independent reports a funeral procession will take place on July 30 at 1 p.m. on Broad Street in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The procession will include music by Bostin’ Brass and give the Osbourne family a chance to see the outpouring of love for Ozzy as they make their way through the city.

The route includes a stop at the Black Sabbath bench and bridge, which have reportedly become a memorial of flowers, artwork, memorabilia in recent days.

The procession will be followed by a private funeral.

Birmingham Mayor Zafar Iqbal told the Independent in a statement, “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham.”

He continued, “Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

A source also spoke with People magazine about the family’s funeral plans, saying "They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed. They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest.”

The insider said that Ozzy’s widow Sharon, 72, and their kids Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, are “touched by all the love and support pouring in from around the world.”

Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death.

He survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.