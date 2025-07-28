Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson hit the NYC premiere “The Naked Gun” on Monday night, chatting with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about rebooting the iconic spoof comedy.

Pam has said she was initially intimidated by Liam, but now the co-stars' evident chemistry has romance rumors swirling!

Pamela said of building their relationship, “We just like each other.”

Liam added, “It just grew naturally. We didn’t force it, just allowed it to grow.”

The original "Naked Gun" pushed the limits with the stunts as well as naughty jokes — was anything too much for Pam and Liam?

"I think we were game for most of it," Liam answered. Pam noted that of the stuff that tests the limits, "Those are the good parts."

Pam also talked about getting to show off her comedic chops for the movie.

She said, “It was so much fun. It was such a joy to go to work and to work with such talented people and the director, Akiva Schaffer, he's just a comedic genius. It's interesting, it's very serious and very hard work, but it's all about timing. We had a good time."

Mona asked the pair about how they managed to scare off the film's intimacy coordinator, and Liam laughed, "Oh, we did a little bit."

Pam answered, "I don't know if it was us. It may have been the snowman."

"The snowman," Liam echoed, adding, "It was a threesome."