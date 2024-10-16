Celebrity News October 16, 2024
Emily Osment Secretly Marries Jack Anthony
“Hannah Montana” alum Emily Osment is now married!
Osment recently tied the knot with Jack Anthony.
In an interview with “CBS Morning,” which aired on October 16, Emily told Gayle King that the wedding happened “four days ago.”
Osment, 32, jokingly noted while referencing her new show "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," “It is my first marriage.”
As for married life so far, Emily said, “It’s great… These past four days have been glorious.”
Osment didn’t reveal where the nuptials took place.
Last year, Emily announced her engagement to Jack, who proposed at Yosemite National Park.
She wrote on Instagram, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."
They have been together since at least 2021.