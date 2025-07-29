YouTube

Deion Sanders, 57, and Karrueche Tran, 37, have everyone talking after she appeared in a video series about Sanders’ battle with bladder cancer.

On Monday, Deion announced his diagnosis at a press conference and revealed he had bladder removal surgery and is now “cured.”

He documented his journey in a series called “For Your Glory,” produced by his son Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media.

Tran appears in part one of the series, and cries as she tells the audience, "We are dealing with bladder cancer.”

She goes on, "He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines.”

Karrueche says this is the best option, because it “fully removes the cancer to ensure that it doesn’t come back because it was close to his muscle.”

She later looks concerned during a discussion about how Sanders’ cancer is “very aggressive.”

The model then holds his hand as he is wheeled away to undergo the operation.

During the press conference on Monday, Sanders appeared alongside Dr. Janet Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center.

She told reporters, “I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer.”

Sanders said of his cancer diagnosis, “When we hear that word, it’s usually a life sentence attached to it. But not this time. Not this time, because God got me."