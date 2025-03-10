Emily Osment Files for Divorce from Jack Anthony After 5 Months of Marriage

Getty Images

Emily Osment and Jack Anthony are over after a brief marriage.

The “Young Sheldon” actress filed for divorce on Friday, TMZ reports. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Osment confirmed the news to People magazine, saying in a statement, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out."

Emily and Jack wed on October 12, 2024, and listed their date of separation as December 7, 2024.

According to People magazine, they had a prenup.

In November, Osment opened up about her wedding on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” sharing that her brother, actor Haley Joel Osment, was a groomsman.

"It was really cute," she said. "I loved being able to sort of have him support me in that way, to support both of us in that way. He just nailed it."

She also shared of the nuptials, "We worked really hard on, on putting this 'party' together. I mean, it was a wedding, but we brought all the elements that we love so much about each other and her friends and her family together. And so, it really felt like a party, which was the best."

Last year, Emily announced her engagement to Jack, who proposed at Yosemite National Park.

She wrote on Instagram, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."