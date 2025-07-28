Getty Images

After much speculation, The Kid LAROI is giving an update on his relationship with "Sports car" singer Tate McRae.

Seemingly confirming their breakup, the rapper shared a text to his team on X, which read, “Tate and I are on good terms.”

LAROI also responded to allegations that his team was “paying for slander tweets” against Tate.

He wrote on X, “So yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed.”

In the screenshot of his text message, he asked his team, “Guys is this coming internally? If so can we please have these taken down.”

According to The Kid LAROI, “This just looks messy/whack.”

His team responded, “Definitely didn’t come from us that’s f----- up.”

Just a month ago, The Kid LAROI raved about Tate in an interview with Elle magazine. He said, “She’s the hardest-working artist I’ve ever met in my entire life. And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend."

He went on, “Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that — and really attractive.”

In February, Tate discussed collaborating with The Kid LAROI on their single “I Know Love.”

She told Billboard, “It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously. You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So, it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”

More than a year ago, The Kid LAROI and McRae sparked dating rumors. She posted a selfie on Instagram, seemingly draping his button-down over her shoulder.

To fuel more rumors, they were also seen together several times and were even spotted holding hands at the NHL All-Star Game.

In the spring of 2024, The Kid LAROI confirmed the relationship at a concert, telling the crowd that his “girlfriend” was in attendance. Tate was backstage.

By the summer, he posted a kissing pic in honor of Tate’s 21st birthday.