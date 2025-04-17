Ben Affleck Reacts to Matt Damon’s Ripped Physique: ‘I’m Impressed’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ben Affleck suited up for the L.A. premiere of “The Accountant 2” on Wednesday night.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ben, who shared his reaction to photos of best buddy Matt Damon’s ripped body on the set of “The Odyssey.”

Of people calling Damon “The Talented Mr. Ripped,” Affleck quipped, “Matt got in shape once in his life and everyone’s making a big deal about it.”

Ben complimented Matt for his physique, saying, “He looks great.”

Affleck said he was looking forward to seeing Matt in the role, noting, “I’m impressed. Listen, as you get on in years, it gets harder and harder to get it together and flex out there.”

Ben and Matt recently worked together on “RIP,” which shot in the fall and winter. Ben raved, “Look, if I could do, I’d do every movie with the guy. He’s my best friend. I adore him. He’s wonderful.”

Affleck noted how “lucky” he is, saying, “Like, my best friend I get to work with, and his wife is my producing partner — I don’t know that it gets much better than that, work-wise.”

Affleck is busy, busy, busy!

He just wrapped principal photography on his new project “Animals,” just as he’s beginning the promo tour for “The Accountant 2.”

“The Accountant 2” sees him back as forensic accountant Christian Wolff, who is teaming with his estranged but highly lethal brother (Jon Bernthal) to track down mysterious assassins.

As for why it was the right time for a sequel, Affleck explained, “[The original] became very popular on streaming over time, and as we started to get those numbers, it became clear like, ‘Oh, maybe, there’s an audience for this,’ and that was part of the process… What was exciting for me was that it presented an opportunity to make the story, the heart of it, about my relationship with John and to bring humanity and humor.”

Ben sang John’s praises, saying, “I admire him. I love him. He’s wonderful. He’s smart. He’s a great father and he’s a spectacular fun actor and really an artist.”

In this second movie, Affleck thinks his character Christian is more relatable. He noted, “Over the years, I kind of developed more empathy and a richer understanding and a desire to really flesh it out. I came to really love the character and see in him things that I didn’t even really see the first time, and [I] want to bring those to life.”

Ben may play an accountant, but how are his own real-life math skills? He admitted, “I was okay. I was more of a ‘doesn’t work up to potential’ in math class. Sometimes, I hate to say it, but now, I’ve shed all of that — kids, go to class and everything. But yeah, no, I was a little bit spotty.”

Nowadays, Affleck is more appreciative of math, which he believes is “a key to sort of understanding the world.”

He explained, "If you look at statistics and probability, that seems to me to be the one way that you can understand almost sort of the meaning of life... It's a way of seeing the future, in a way, and making sense of the world that does resonate with me."