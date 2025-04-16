Getty Images

Two months after her sudden death, Michelle Trachtenberg’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Trachtenberg died a natural death of complications from diabetes.

It is unclear if Michelle had Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Though her family declined an autopsy, lab results were used to determine the cause of death.

In February, Trachtenberg was found dead at age 39 in her NYC apartment by her mom.

Last month, Michelle’s friends opened up about her health issues in recent years.

Trachtenberg had reportedly undergone a liver transplant within the last year, with one friend telling Us Weekly, “She was very open with those close to her about having the transplant, but she never went into detail.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a liver transplant is typically required due to cirrhosis, which is the scarring of the liver.

The source said Michelle’s health had been deteriorating for some time, saying, “She had back issues, and then bone problems and she also fell a few times. Whenever we spoke, there was something medically wrong.”

Another insider added, “Michelle was thrown a lot of curveballs with her health, but she did her best not to let it get her down.”

One industry insider recalled the last time they saw Trachtenberg, “Something felt off,” adding, “You could sense something was going on. She was really frail and had been sick for a while.”