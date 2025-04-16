Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing to delay his criminal trial, which is currently set to begin May 12.

In a court letter obtained by “Extra,” Combs is asking for a two-month extension due to new evidence presented by the prosecutors in the most recent superseding indictment.

The prosecutors want to keep the trial date as is with no delays.

In the docs, Combs’ defense said, “The government opposes our proposed reasonable adjournment request, even though it is still producing discovery, including discovery on Count Four — a 15-year mandatory minimum count — and has indicated, over our objection, that it will not produce the exhibits and witness list due today, or additional 3500 material, while this request is pending. Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date.”

Diddy’s lawyers argued, “This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request.”

Judge Arun Subramanian will make a decision on Friday.

Subramanian responded to Diddy’s letter in a side note, writing, “Pending this Friday’s conference, the parties should proceed on the current schedule, including making all required disclosures. As for the evidentiary issue pertaining to Victim-4, which was first brought to the Court’s attention Monday, the Court will also address that issue at Friday’s conference. If Combs has a renewed application for that evidence that addresses some or all of the Government’s objections, the Court will promptly consider it. SO ORDERED.”

Young Thug’s criminal attorney Brian Steel has also filed papers to join Diddy’s defense team, two months after Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from the rapper’s team.

Additionally, Diddy’s team filed a motion requesting raw footage from the ID documentary “The Fall of Diddy.”

According to his team, two of the government’s witnesses took part in the doc.

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

A month later, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

In a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra,” Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.