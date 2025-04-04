Getty Images

A month before his trial is set to begin, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing more charges.

In a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra,” Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

The sex trafficking and transportation to engagement in prostitution stem from alleged criminal activity from 2021-2024.

The new superseding indictment also references a Victim 2, alleging that Combs “attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts” as a “result of force, fraud, and coercion.”

As for the transportation to engage in prostitution charge, the indictment claims Diddy “willfully caused the transportation of multiple individuals, including but not limited to Victim-2 and commercial sex workers, in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions with the intent that they engage in prostitution.”

Diddy's legal team responded to the new superseding indictment, telling "Extra," "These are not new accusers, these are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life.”

Last month, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

The docs claim that Diddy and his associates “maintained control over certain employees of the Combs Business, whom he forced to work long hours with little sleep, through use of, among other things, physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same.”

According to the indictment, the employees felt they would be threatened with job loss and harm if they didn’t comply with his demands.

The indictment alleges that physical force and threats were used to coerce an employee to “engage in sexual acts” with the rap mogul.

In response to the superseding indictment, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to “Extra,” “Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY. He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will. Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses.”

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

The indictment accused Combs of reacting violently with “multiple” acts of kidnapping when his authority was challenged by employees, witnesses, or other people.

The indictment added, “On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others.”

Agnifilo responded to that indictment, telling “Extra,” “The latest indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The docs claimed that Diddy “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’”