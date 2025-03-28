Diddy Trial: What His Defense Will Be & How Race Could Be a Factor

Getty Images

On May 12, Sean “Diddy” Combs will stand trial in NYC on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin is taking a deep dive into the case in the new Tubi documentary “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy His Defense.”

In the doc, they lay out what Diddy’s defense will be and even assemble a mock jury to deliberate on the case and give a verdict.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey, who said, "Everybody thinks this is a slam dunk for prosecutors. It's not."

Levin revealed what issues were coming up with the mock jury.

He said, “They had problems with the issue of consent, they had issues with racketeering, which requires a show of profit, and they’re saying, 'How did he profit off these three-ways?'"

The case isn't just about sex and money, Levin stressed, “There are issues of race.”

Can Diddy get a fair trial?