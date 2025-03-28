Celebrity News March 28, 2025
Diddy Trial: What His Defense Will Be & How Race Could Be a Factor
On May 12, Sean “Diddy” Combs will stand trial in NYC on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking.
TMZ’s Harvey Levin is taking a deep dive into the case in the new Tubi documentary “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy His Defense.”
In the doc, they lay out what Diddy’s defense will be and even assemble a mock jury to deliberate on the case and give a verdict.
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey, who said, "Everybody thinks this is a slam dunk for prosecutors. It's not."
Levin revealed what issues were coming up with the mock jury.
He said, “They had problems with the issue of consent, they had issues with racketeering, which requires a show of profit, and they’re saying, 'How did he profit off these three-ways?'"
The case isn't just about sex and money, Levin stressed, “There are issues of race.”
Can Diddy get a fair trial?
Levin commented, “Almost everybody has an opinion about this case. What the defense wants is people who are able to change their opinions, and you don’t just ask somebody that because everybody says yes and half of them are lying. What you do is say to them, ‘Is there ever anything in your life where you really believed something and somebody convinced you to change your mind?’… That’s how you find the right juror.”