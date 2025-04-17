‘American Idol’ Alum Doug Kiker’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

A month after he died at age 32, “American Idol” alum Doug Kiker’s cause of death has been determined.

In a report obtained by TMZ, the City and County of Denver Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Kiker died of a toxic combination of fentanyl, methadone, and amphetamines, with recent use of cocaine.

Kiker’s sudden death has been listed as accidental.

In March, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Doug was walking in Denver when a passerby became concerned about his well-being and called 911. The caller thought Kiker may have been experiencing a drug overdose. Kiker was rushed to a hospital, but died five days later.

Kiker’s ex-fiancée Valerie Cook confirmed his death to the outlet.

Doug’s family members also honored him on Facebook.

His sister Angela Evans wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker he was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your singing with the Angel's now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw this very difficult time.”

Another sister, Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, posted, “Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma.”