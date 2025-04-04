Television April 04, 2025
‘The Baldwins’: Alec Gets Hilariously Trolled by Daughter Carmen! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “The Baldwins”!
Alec sits down with 11-year-old daughter Carmen for interviews, explaining, “We have a pact. I want to make an agreement with you right now with our witnesses here… We're going to only say positive things. Nothing negative, no picking on daddy.”
Carmen fires back, “There’s not much to pick on.”
Baldwin replies with a line from Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” “How sharper than a serpent's tooth is an ungrateful child.”
Carmen is unimpressed, telling him, “You smell like horse poop.”
