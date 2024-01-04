Mert Alas/Calvin Klein

Jeremy Allen White has “The Bear” fans screaming “yes, Chef!” with his new Calvin Klein underwear photo shoot.

The actor’s bulked-up bod for “The Iron Claw” came just in time for the spring 2024 campaign, shot by Mert Alas.

Mert Alas/Calvin Klein

White modeled for the sexy shoot in his hometown of NYC, stripping down to white boxer briefs in some pics, black boxer briefs in others.

Mert Alas/Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein notes the collection features iconic styles, new logo treatments, modern innovations, and “sensuality in its purest form.”

Mert Alas/Calvin Klein

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Jeremy about preparing his body to play wrestler Kerry Von Erich in “The Iron Claw.”

White said of his diet, “We were just trying to eat so much, nobody cared about how it tasted. It was all bland.”