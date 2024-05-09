'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Separate

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK Kemsley are going their separate ways!

After nine years of marriage, the couple announced their separation on Thursday.

In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”’

They are the parents of Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 7.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” they added. “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The news comes months after Dorit shut down split rumors.

She told "Extra" at BravoCon, “There’s a lot of rumors, but yet PK and I put out a statement immediately. We shut it down fairly quickly, and we got a heads-up before they were gonna run it, so it was important for us to put out a statement so that the rumors didn’t become more than just that."

She went on, "Listen, this season, we are very open and honest. Post-home invasion… I was going through a lot of things personally, and it definitely took a toll on our marriage. We’re working through it, we are not separated, we are not divorcing, we are two people that have been together for 13 years, have had many wonderful years together, and the last couple of been a little bit of a roller coaster."

Wrapping up the topic, Dorit, 47, said, "I think we are both hopeful that we are going to come out stronger and better.”

Many have been wondering about Dorit and PK’s marriage for years.

In 2022, Dorit’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne predicted their split during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When asked which couple would be heading to splitsville, Erika answered, “Dorit and PK.”

After Erika’s comments, Dorit wrote on Instagram, “Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

PK also slammed Erika, writing, “She thinks Dorit and I are next to split up. Here’s a quick bit of management advice: Stop thinking!”

Dorit and PK’s separation will most likely be a storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”