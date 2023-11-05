Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley addressed all the rumors about her marriage with husband Paul "PK" Kemsley as she spoke to “Extra” at BravoCon 2023 this weekend.

“There’s a lot of rumors, but yet PK and I put out a statement immediately," she said. "We shut it down fairly quickly, and we got a heads-up before they were gonna run it, so it was important for us to put out a statement so that the rumors didn’t become more than just that."

She went on, "Listen, this season, we are very open and honest. Post-home invasion… I was going through a lot of things personally, and it definitely took a toll on our marriage. We’re working through it, we are not separated, we are not divorcing, we are two people that have been together for 13 years, have had many wonderful years together, and the last couple of been a little bit of a roller coaster."

Wrapping up the topic, Dorit, 47, said, "I think we are both hopeful that we are going to come out stronger and better.”

Dorit also opened up about how she and Kyle Richards have been leaning on one another.

“We both were having challenges in our marriage," Dorit told "Extra." "It’s really nice because you can speak to your friend that you already lean on for support that can truly understand because they are in a similar situation... Obviously, 'cause they are in a similar situation, it's nice. I don’t wish that on any of my friends… I just want everyone to be happy, and hopefully things will work out and that will be the outcome.”

When asked about how optimistic she is, she said, “PK and I, I know we will be good."