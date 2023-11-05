Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio & Emma Shutting Down Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mauricio Umansky and his former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Emma Slater shut down rumors they were more than friends, and now his estranged wife Kyle Richards is having her say!

"Extra" chatted with Kyle at this weekend's eventful BravoCon 2023, where she said that in spite of Mauricio's social media post declaring he and Emma are friends only, "Listen, you don’t want to see your husband holding hands with anyone."

Does that means there's room for optimism that she and Mauricio could be able to patch things up?

"Hey, you never know," Kyle allowed. "The most important thing is that we are very good friends and we love each other and we are putting our family first and taking it day by day."

In keeping with their positivity, Kyle voiced disappointment that Mauricio's time on "DWTS" has come to an end.

"I was just disappointed he was voted off at all," she admitted. "I thought they were doing a great job and he was improving so much, and he was already doing great from the beginning. They were really hard on him. So that wasn’t fair, in my opinion. So, regardless of what issues we may have, I didn’t like that he was voted off so soon."

Kyle also talked about her friendship with fellow "RHOBH" star Dorit Kemsley, who is going through some marital discord with husband Paul "P.K." Kemsley, which we've been seeing on Season 13 of the show.

"She understands what I’m going through. I understand what she’s going through," Kyle said. "We live this crazy life in front of the cameras, so it’s nice to have that support."

In fact, Kyle said her castmates in general have been a support system. "We share everything with each other. We lean on each other through hard times. There’s definitely a sisterhood there."

And that sense of sisterhood — not to mention all the drama — has carried "RHOBH" to a ratings peak, its biggest spike in viewership in three years.