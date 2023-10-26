Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Mauricio Umanksy & Emma Slater’s Chemistry (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Carrie Ann Inaba is full of emotions!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Carrie Ann, days after the beautiful “Dancing with the Stars” tribute to Len Goodman.

Doing her best to hold back tears, Carrie Ann shared, “When he retired, he came into my trailer that night and we said our goodbyes… I didn’t know it was going to be the last goodbye.”

Earlier this year, Goodman died at the age of 78, losing his battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

Inaba noted, “When I heard the news in the spring, it was just heartbreaking. He was such a special person and I miss him so much.”

Carrie Ann also weighed in on contestant Mauricio Umansky and his pro partner Emma Slater, who were subject to dating rumors. She said, “There is a lot of chemistry going on there!”

When asked if she has seen Mauricio and Emma holding hands, she answered, “I have not seen them holding hands, but I have seen them dancing together and there is a lot of chemistry.”

As for her own love life, Inaba quipped, “Carrie Ann is very single.”