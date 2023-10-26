Getty Images

Kyle Richards is admitting she was “taken aback” by photos of estranged husband Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his “Dancing with the Stars” partner Emma Slater.

The topic came up during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Kyle shared she was “hurt” by the pics.

“I was taken aback,” she said.

When Andy asked, “Was that hard to see?” she replied, “Yes, that was very hard to see. Yeah, I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings.”

Kyle went on, "I mean, holding hands like that? I mean, Andy… I really don’t — why are you doing this to me? I just don’t think you hold hands like that."

She added, “I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

The photos were taken in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Fellow guest Teddi Mellencamp pointed out, “They are in Beverly Hills. It’s not like they are in some remote location — they are in the middle of Beverly Hills. You know photographers are going to follow you.”

Andy also asked Kyle if the photos were the reason she deleted an Instagram post in support of Mauricio and Emma on “DWTS.”

“Yes, but I also voted for them… I sent the screenshot to the fam chat,” Richards said.

On Monday, Umansky dedicated his “most memorable year” dance to Kyle and his family. He shared a carousel of throwback photos and wrote on Instagram, “Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains. My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born, We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family. Some #BTS”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Teddi about Kyle and Mauricio.

She shared, “Kyle is one of my best friends. I care about her. I think, you know, obviously, we all know that they’re currently separated, but they’re very amicable. And I love them. I want what’s best for their family. And I think watching that [‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’] trailer and watching the kids, it’s hard to watch.”

Billy wondered of Kyle and Mauricio, “Are they seeing other people?”

At the time, Teddi insisted, “I don’t know.”

Bush then asked about Kyle and Morgan Wade. Mellencamp explained, “We're all super close friends, and if that's anything, then it's not something I'm privy to.”

Teddi continued, “I think we’re just going to have to see what plays out. I think the entire family is great. I think they all love each other and have a lot of love and respect for one another. And I think that’s really going to be what we see, what we end up knowing.”