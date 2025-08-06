Celebrity News August 06, 2025
Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll & More Set to Perform in Stand Up to Cancer
Stand Up to Cancer has secured some big names to perform its ninth biennial fundraising special!
Jelly Roll, Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Gavin DeGraw, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Dan + Shay and CeCe Winans have all agreed to perform.
The special will also include some pre-taped segments with Kevin Bacon, Jamie Foxx, Tim McGraw, Zoe Saldaña, Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban.
Sheryl Crow will be hosting the evening at the Pinnacle in Nashville on Friday, August 15.
In a statement, SU2C co-founder Katie Couric recently said, “The goal of Stand Up to Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible. Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference — especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis."
The special will broadcast across more than 30 media platforms, including all four major U.S. broadcast networks.
For more, visit StandUptoCancer.org/Show!