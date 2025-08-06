Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor is taking care of her voice.

On Wednesday, Taylor revealed that she plans to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor on her vocal cords.

On her Instagram Story, she shared, “I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now.”

According to Teyana, doctors “found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that's been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort.”

She went on, “Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

Amid the news, Teyana canceled her appearance on Michelle Obama’s “IMO” podcast.