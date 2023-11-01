Mauricio Umansky on ‘RHOBH’: ‘I’m Not Going to Watch It… End of Story’ (Exclusive)

ABC

Mauricio Umansky is saying goodbye to “Dancing with the Stars.”

The reality star and his dance pro partner Emma Slater spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert just after they were eliminated on the Halloween episode with a “Monster Night” theme.

Umansky talked about where he stands with estranged wife Kyle Richards, and Emma addressed the dating rumors surrounding her and Mauricio.

Opening up about Kyle, Mauricio said, “We both have been super busy… We're still talking and figuring out where that journey goes. You never know.”

Their journey — and their accusations of infidelity — are playing out on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but Mauricio told Melvin, “I haven’t watched it yet.”

He added, “I am not going to let any noise get into my head… I told Kyle last night I wasn't watching it and I'm not going to watch it, and that's the end of the story.”

Melvin also asked about Mauricio and Emma putting out a video to quash dating rumors.

Emma explained, “I think people ran away with the narrative and we wanted to make sure we were heard. We are really great friends. There is nothing new to report… Social media is such a powerful thing. Media can just run away with things than people talk and it really hurts, it really gets to you. It is nice to have social media to… set the record straight.”

Melvin asked about chemistry when it comes to dancing. Emma said, “I also form really close bonds with all my partners.”

Mauricio smiled, saying, “Not as close as me.”

Emma continued, “It’s a very close-contact sport… You help each other, you get to know each other. It’s a really supportive, beautiful environment.”

On Tuesday, Mauricio and Emma danced the tango to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me,” and Umansky said of the elimination, “I was a bit shocked… I’m not going to lie.”

Emma added, “We do the best that we can… I have never been more sure that my partner is doing the best he can do.”