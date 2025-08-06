Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose, 17, is making a name for herself in the modeling world!

She’s posing in the latest issue of NYLON and opening up about hitting the runway, learning the ropes from Cara Delevingne and her parents’ rules for stepping into the spotlight.

Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON

Sunday said of pursuing modeling, “Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.”

She met Cara just before her first show and shared, “I got to ask her questions and talk to her about her experience as a model. It was nice to get to know her as I’ve looked up to her for a long time, but even better was that then the next day at the show, I had a familiar face who could show me the ropes.”

Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON

Sunday revealed her parents had “two big rules” about being in the public eye.

She explained, “The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first.”

At first she wasn’t onboard, but confessed, “I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

She also revealed that most of her peers don't know about her famous family when they first meet. "When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life. Which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is."

Read the full interview here!

“Extra” caught up with her dad Keith just after Sunday made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October. He told us he was “very proud of her,” and talked about how he wanted her to keep things balanced.

“You have to get in there and keep everything balanced, too,” he said. “You can get a leg up, but you are still going to have to put in your time. You are still going to have to keep your school grades good.”