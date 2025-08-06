Diddy’s Team Confirms They’ve Reached Out to President Trump for Pardon

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ team is initiating a conversation with President Donald Trump about a possible pardon.

Last month, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In an interview with CNN, Combs’ lawyer Nicole Westmoreland told CNN, “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

When asked how Diddy is feeling about his chances of a presidential pardon, Westmoreland said the rapper “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo recently commented on the rumors that President Trump could possibly pardon his famous client.

In an interview with Variety, Agnifilo said, “I am not involved in that in the least. I have literally no idea. There are times I think there’s nothing to it, and there are times I think it’s just rumor mill stuff. But, I do not purport to know the President’s mind. I really don’t know.”

He insisted that a pardon isn’t part of his legal strategy, saying, “My end of the business is very focused on the case alone — the merit of the case and what happened in the courtroom. I don’t do anything else.”

President Trump also talked about the pardon rumors during an interview with Newsmax.

Referring to the mixed verdict, Trump said, “Well he was essentially, sort of, half-innocent. I don’t know what they do that he’s still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good a victory.”

According to Trump, they were “friendly” acquaintances until he pursued politics. He explained, “I was very friendly with him, get along with him great, seemed like a nice guy, didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. But it was hard, we’re human beings and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… So, I don’t know, it makes it more difficult to do.”